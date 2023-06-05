Winchester
- City Council - Strategic Planning Committee, 3 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick Water, 315 Tasker Road.
Frederick County
- Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
- Board of Equalization, 8 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
- Public hearing, special meeting and work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by a work session at 10 a.m. and a Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Planning Commission Policy and Transportation Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Boyce
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 23 E. Main St.
