Winchester
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- City Council, regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
- Public hearing with Town Council meeting to follow, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board budget presentation to the Board of Supervisors, 6:30 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Monument Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Clarke County Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle.
Berryville
- Town Council, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For a complete listing of meetings or to find out how to attend a meeting virtually, visit the locality's website.
