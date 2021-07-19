Winchester
- Boards & Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Public Safety, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washingon Autopark office, 131 N. Kent St.
- Social Services advisory board, 4 p.m. Thursday, 24 Baker St.
Frederick County
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, supervisors' meeting room, 107 N. Kent St.
- School Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, School administration office, 1415 Amherst St.
- Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, supervisors' meeting room.
- Development Review & Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, supervisors' meeting room.
Stephens City
- Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office. Ordinance Committee follows at 5 p.m.
Clarke County
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center. Evening session begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
