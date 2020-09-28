Winchester
School Board business meeting, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Parks and Recreation Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Middletown
Beautification Committee, 6 p.m. today, town office, 7875 Church St.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, town office.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Planning Commission business meeting, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
