Winchester
City Council-Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Planning Commission special meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Fourth Floor Exhibit Hall.
Frederick County
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Buildidng, 1415 Amherst St.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
Middletown
Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
