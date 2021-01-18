Winchester
City offices closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, virtual-WebEx.
City Council committee/boards and commissions, 1 p.m. Tuesday, virtual-WebEx.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual-WebEx.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual-WebEx.
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, virtual-WebEx.
Frederick County
County offices closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Landfill and landfill convenience sites close at noon.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building’s supervisors meeting room, 107 N. Kent St.
School Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Public attendance limited due to COVID-19. Meeting will be livestreamed.
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, board room.
Clarke County
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. Public hearing on budget amendments to approved FY21 budget is at 6:30 p.m.
Economic Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Monument Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
