Winchester
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- School Board special meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
- Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Brill Shelter, Clear Brook Park.
- Board of Supervisors closed session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Work session follows at 10 a.m., Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
- Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
