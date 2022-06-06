Winchester
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority emergency meeting, 8 a.m. today, Frederick Water office, 315 Tasker Road.
- Economic Development Authority special meeting, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Board of Supervisors closed session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St. Board's regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
- Regional Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, Winchester Regional Airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
Stephens City
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 6 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Boyce
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 23 E. Main St.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
