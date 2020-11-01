Winchester
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
- School Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Administration Building. The meeting will be made accessible to the public via a live video stream on the FCPS YouTube page at https://youtu.be/81oEbJ951zA.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
- Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
* Most government offices will be closed on Tuesday for Election Day. For more meeting information, visit the locality's respective websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.