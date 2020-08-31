Winchester
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual WebEx.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual WebEx.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Virtual WebEx.
Frederick County Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Board of Supervisors meeting room, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Clarke County
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. There will be a public hearing on a Sheetz site plan amendment.
