Winchester
- City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, council chambers, Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
Frederick County
- Board of Supervisors closed session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a work session at 5:30 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m.
- Regional Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors budget work session, 6:30 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Clarke County Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council work session, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Boyce
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
