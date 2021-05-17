Winchester

City Council Boards & Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.

Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.

Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.

Frederick County

School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, FCPS administration building.

Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.

Stephens City

Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.

Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.

Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.

Middletown

Ordinance Committee, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office, 7875 Church St.

Finance Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.

Clarke County

Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.

Public hearing on VDOT Secondary Six-Year Plan 2021-27, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.

Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m Wednesday, government center.

Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, government center.

Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center.

Berryville

Town Council special meeting, 7 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Town Council Community Development Committee, noon Tuesday, government center.

Multijurisdictional

Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Shenandoah University Esports Arena (former armory building), 608 Millwood Ave.

For a complete listing of meetings and related meeting information, visit the jurisdiction’s website.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.