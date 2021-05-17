Winchester
City Council Boards & Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, FCPS administration building.
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Ordinance Committee, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Finance Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Public hearing on VDOT Secondary Six-Year Plan 2021-27, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m Wednesday, government center.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center.
Berryville
Town Council special meeting, 7 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Town Council Community Development Committee, noon Tuesday, government center.
Multijurisdictional
Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Shenandoah University Esports Arena (former armory building), 608 Millwood Ave.
