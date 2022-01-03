Winchester
- City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, 4th floor exhibit hall.
Frederick County
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 5 N. Kent St.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Christmas tree pickup curbside, 8 a.m. today.
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board organizational meeting, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council work session, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
- Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Tree Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Boyce
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
