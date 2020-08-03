Winchester
• Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual WebEx.
• Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
• Shawneeland Sanitary District Authority, 7 p.m. today, Sanitary District Office, 50 Tomahawk Trail.
• Parks and Recreation Commission, 10 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
• Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building board room.
Stephens City
• Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Middletown
• Work session, 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
• Board of Equalization, 9 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
• Department of Social Services Board, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Some government meetings are being held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, consult the locality’s website.
