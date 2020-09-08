Winchester
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Virtual-Webex.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, Virtual-Webex.
Frederick County
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Work session, 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors personnel committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Joint Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. A work session will be held at 10 a.m., followed by finance committee at 11 a.m.
Electoral Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7:30 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more information about government meetings or virtual participation in a meeting, visit the locality’s website.
