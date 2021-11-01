Winchester
- City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chamber.
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- County offices closed Tuesday. Landfill and convenience sites close at noon.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
- Town Office closed Tuesday.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
- Town Council work session, 3 p.m. today, government center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.