Winchester
School Board business meeting, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
City offices closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Frederick County Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors work session, 6 p.m. today, County Administration Building, board room.
Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, board room.
County offices closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Stephens City
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Town offices closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today
Town offices closing at noon Wednesday and will remain closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Clarke County
Board of Zoning Appeals, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
County offices will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Berryville
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
