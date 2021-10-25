Winchester
School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark office, 131 N. Kent St.
City Council Planning and Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Community Policy and Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration building public works conference room.
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building. Closed session at 6 p.m.
Northwestern Regional Jail Board, 10 a.m. Thursday, regional jail, 147 Fort Collier Road.
Stephens City
Parks Committee, 5 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Joint Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Planning and Zoning Plans Review Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Industrial Development Authority, 1 p.m. Thursday, government center.
Berryville Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Public Safety Committee, 1:30 p.m. today, government center.
Streets and Utilities Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
