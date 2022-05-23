Winchester
School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Parks & Recreation community input session (Ward 3), 5:30-6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark Office, 131 N. Kent St.
Social Services Advisory Boar, 4 p.m. Thursday, 24 Baker St.
Frederick County
Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Conservation Easement Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
