Winchester
City Council-boards and commissions, 1 p.m. today, Virtual WebEx.
School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual WebEx.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Virtual WebEx.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Friday, Virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervisors, closed session, 4 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building board room. A joint meeting with the Economic Development Authority follows at 5:30 p.m. The regular board meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Organizational meeting/work session follows at 10 a.m. Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
Planning Commission comprehensive plan committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Broadband Implementation Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clarke County Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle.
Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
Joint Clarke County-Berryville meeting on economic development and tourism, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
Budget and Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County government center.
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
