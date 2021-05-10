Winchester
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, virtual WebEx.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, WebEx.
City Council retreat, 9 a.m. Friday, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
Frederick County
Comprehensive Plans & Programs Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervisors budget work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, board room.
Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration building, board room.
Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
