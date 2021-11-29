Winchester
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Fourth Floor Exhibit Hall.
Frederick County
- Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building board room.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Parks Committee, 5 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Legislative Priorities meeting, noon today, Clarke County Recreation Center multipurpose room, 225 Al Smith Circle.
- Social Services Community Listening Session, 4 p.m. today, Boyce Fire Hall, 7 S. Greenway Ave. Another session will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at John H. Enders Fire and Rescue Company, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville.
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Planning Commission business meeting, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
- Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Tree Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Boyce
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
