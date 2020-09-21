Winchester
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p,m. Tuesday, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark Office, 131 N. Kent St.
Social Services Board, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual Webex.
Frederick County
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. WednesdCay, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Clarke County
Department of Social Services Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
Town Council Personnel Committee, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. Budget & Finance Committee, 10:30 a.m. Streets & Utilities Committee, 1:30 p.m.
For more meeting information, visit each locality’s website. Information about attending a meeting virtually can be found on locality websites.
