Winchester
School Board work session and budget public hearing, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City Council Public Health & Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Frederick County
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Town Council work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville
Town Council special meeting, 6 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
