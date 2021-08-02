Winchester
- City Council-Finance, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, special meeting, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor exhibit hall.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, board room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Parks and Recreation Commission Appeal Hearing Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, parks and recreation conference room.
Stephens City
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Planning Commission work session, 5:30 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office.
Berryville
- Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Tree Board, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
