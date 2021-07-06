Winchester
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Middletown
- Public hearing with work session to follow, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 7975 Church St.
Berryville
- Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Tree Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
