WinchesterCity Council PED committee/Economic Development Authority joint meeting, 11 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, 4th Floor Exhibit Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick Water, 315 Tasker Road.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Budget work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan, 2:30 p.m Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Hall, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Boyce
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
For more information, visit the locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.