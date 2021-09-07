Winchester
- City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall.
Frederick County
- School Board, 5:30 p.m. today, Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
- Board of Supervisors/Frederick Water work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
- Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.