Winchester
City government offices closed Friday for the New Year’s holiday.
Frederick County
Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room.
County government offices closed Friday.
Middletown
Town offices closed today and Friday.
Clarke County
County government offices closed Friday.
Berryville
Personnel Committee, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Boyce
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 23 E. Main St.
Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
For more information, visit the locality’s website.
