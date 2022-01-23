Winchester
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 24 Baker St.
- Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark, 131 N. Kent St.
- Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
- Juvenile Detention Commission, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 145 Fort Collier Road.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 1 p.m. today, administration building.
- Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, administration building, board room.
- Board of Supervisors work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., administration building.
- Northeast Land Use Plan, 9 a.m. Thursday, administration building, first floor conference room.
Stephens City
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administrative Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Board of Septic and Well Appeals, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. today, government center. Street & Utilities Committee follows at 10 a.m. Public Safety Committee at 3 p.m.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Boyce
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
