Winchester

Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.

Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Clarke County

Planning Commission plans review committee, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Clarke County Sanitary Authority work session, 2 p.m. Friday, government center.

Berryville

Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Boyce

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 23 E. Main St.

Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.

