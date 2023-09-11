Winchester 
  • City Council Strategic Planning Committee, 3 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
  • School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 598 N. Kent St.
  • City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
  • School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Office, 1415 Amherst St.
  • Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
  • Winchester Regional Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
Stephens City
  • Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
  • Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
  • Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by Finance Committee at 10 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
  • Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Boyce
  • Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 23 E. Main St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.