Winchester
- City Council Strategic Planning Committee, 3 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 598 N. Kent St.
- City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Office, 1415 Amherst St.
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Winchester Regional Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
Stephens City
- Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by Finance Committee at 10 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Boyce
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 23 E. Main St.
