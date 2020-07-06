Winchester
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, 411 N. Cameron St., Kee-Willingham Conference Room.
Frederick County
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Middletown
- Work session, 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clarke County Recreation Center.
- Fire and EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
- Town Council, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more information about specific meetings, check the locality's website.
(1) comment
The 'AP' news service is a known leftest owned (source: AllSides) media company.
Why does the The Winchester Star choose to influence its readers with their
propaganda?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.