Winchester
- Local Board of Building Code Appeals, 4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington st.
- City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors work session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., County Administration Building.
- Winchester Regional Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by a work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
