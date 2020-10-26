Following are some of the government meetings scheduled this week:
Winchester
School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council special meeting, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jim Barnett Park recreation center.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jim Barnett Park recreation center.
Frederick County
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, or information about attending a meeting virtually, visit the locality’s website.
