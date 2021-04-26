Winchester
- School Board business meeting, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- Parks and Recreation Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- City Council Planning and Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building. A closed-session meeting will be at 5:30 p.m.
Stephens City
- Parks Committee, 5 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
- Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
- Town office closed Friday for Apple Blossom.
Middletown
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
- Public Works Committee, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Building, 317 W. Main St.
- Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
Town Council Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
