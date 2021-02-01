Winchester
City Council finance, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx (subject to change).
Frederick County
Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee, 7 p.m. today, Sanitary District office.
School Board, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, administration office. Meeting will be broadcast on FCPS YouTube page.
Middletown
Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Monument Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Tree Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For information on attending a meeting virtually, visit the website for the locality/governing body.
