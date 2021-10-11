Winchester
- Rouss City Hall closed today.
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick Water headquarters, 315 Tasker Road.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, 24 Baker St.
Frederick County
- County offices closed today. Landfill and convenience sites close at noon.
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- Parks and Recreation Appeals Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Board of Supervisors work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building. Regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
Middletown
- Town offices closed today.
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- County offices closed today.
- School Board hearing on candidates for vacant board seat, 6 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
- Boards of Supervsors Personnel Committee, work session and Finance Committee at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Historic Preservation Commission Battle of Berryville grant preliminary review, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Agricultural & Forestal District Review Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, government center.
Berryville
- Town offices closed today.
- Town Council Personnel Committee, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center. A joint hearing with the Planning Commission will be held.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
