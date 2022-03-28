Winchester
- School Board regular business meeting, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building.
- Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, public works conference room.
- Budget work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Joint public hearing, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Building, 317 W. Main St.
- Planning Commission work session, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
- Town Council Streets and Utilities Committee, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Boyce
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
