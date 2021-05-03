Winchester
City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Fourth Floor Exhibit Hall.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Friday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Middletown
Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Tree Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
