Winchester
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Virtual Webex.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual Webex.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual Webex.
Frederick County Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, supervisors’ meeting room, 107 N. Kent St.
School Board meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed for public viewing on the school division’s YouTube page at https://youtu.be/OoklokfzXQA.
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, supervisors’ meeting room.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Multijurisdictional
Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Virtual Webex.
