Winchester
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
- Joint Board of Supervisors/School Board work session, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
- Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
- Joint committee meeting, 6 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
- Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Supervisors Work Session, 10 a.m. today, government center.
- Board of Supervisors Finance Committee, 11 a.m. today, government center.
- FY23 Budget Board of Supervisors Work Session, 6:30 p.m. today, government center.
FY23 Budget Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center.
- Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 3 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- FY23 Budget Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
