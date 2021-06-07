Winchester
- City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Community Policy & Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, city hall.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors closed session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, administration building.
- Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, administration building.
Stephens City
- Town Council Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Work session follows at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
- Planning Commission special meeting on proposed amendments to zoning and subdivision ordinance, 6 p.m. Wednesday. A public hearing follows at 7 p.m.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
