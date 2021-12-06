Winchester
- City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Charles Zuckerman Old Council Chambers (main floor).
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Community Policy Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, 24 Baker St.
Frederick County
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Industrial Development Authority, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Conservation Easement Authority, 3 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
Boyce
- Christmas tree lighting, 6 p.m. today, Boyce Fire Hall, 7 S. Greenway Ave.
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
