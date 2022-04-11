Winchester
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Regional Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, airport terminal.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors special meeting, public hearing on budget, and public hearing on code amendments, 6:30 pm. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
