Winchester
City Council special meeting, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual- WebEx.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual-WebEx.
Frederick County
Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building first floor, 107 N. Kent St.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building supervisors meeting room.
Stephens City
Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
Board of Supervisors special meeting on Berryville collector study, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Joint Committee for Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Some meetings are being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about a specific meeting, visit the locality’s website or call the jurisdiction.
