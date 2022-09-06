Winchester
Government offices closed today for Labor Day.
City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Zuckerman Room.
Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick Water, 315 Tasker Road.
Economic Development Authority special meeting, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room.
Frederick County
Government offices closed today for Labor Day.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Winchester Regional Airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
Middletown
Town Council work session, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Boyce
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.