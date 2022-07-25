Following are some of the government meeting scheduled this week
Winchester
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, 550 Virginia Ave.
Economic Development Authority special meeting, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Room.
July 28, 6:00 p.m., School Board Organization/Business Meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Social Services Board, 4 p.m. Thursday, 24 Baker St.
Frederick County
Community Policy Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Berryville
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Boyce
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall.
More more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.