Winchester
Local Board of Building Code Appeals, 4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.g
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, 24 Baker St.
Frederick County
Comprehensive Plans and Programs, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Office, 1415 Amherst St.
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervisors closed session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building. Regular session follows at 7 p.m.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
Stephens City
Town Council Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
School Board work session, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9 a.m. today, followed by Finance Committee at 9:30 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 110 Chalmers Court.
Broadband Implementation Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, government center.or
Fire and EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
For more information, visit the locality’s website.
