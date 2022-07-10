Winchester
- City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St. Work session canceled.
Frederick County
- Closed Electoral Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St. Annual performance review for general registrar.
- Board of Supervisors work session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building. Regular board meeting follows at 7 p.m.
- Economic Development Authority board meeting, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
- Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, airport terminal, 491 Airport Road.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, recreation center, 225 Al Smith Circle.
- Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
